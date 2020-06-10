Other Gatherings?

Isn’t it time to allow us to gather for graduations, concerts, weddings, and other community events if we can gather to protest and honor George Floyd/Black Lives Matter?
Why is it permissible to do this on June 7, 2020, and not be able to freely gather to celebrate life and lives here in Santa Barbara?
