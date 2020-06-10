Letters

Other Gatherings?

By Cheryl Trosky, S.B.
Wed Jun 10, 2020 | 4:58pm

Isn’t it time to allow us to gather for graduations, concerts, weddings, and other community events if we can gather to protest and honor George Floyd/Black Lives Matter?

Why is it permissible to do this on June 7, 2020, and not be able to freely gather to celebrate life and lives here in Santa Barbara?

Thu Jun 11, 2020 | 01:26am
https://www.independent.com/2020/06/10/other-gatherings/

