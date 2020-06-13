The tech exists now. Police stations, banks, and post offices have the capacity to serve as alt-polling places in the days surrounding November’s election.

I’d gladly pay $1-$5 to have the options, and it would be a win-win as far as fund-raising goes.

With these options, in addition to our customary mail-in balloting, we can offer all our citizens a verifiable voting smorgasbord.

Count me in.

My eyeballs and fingerprints are ready and waiting.

Voter suppression, my a$#.