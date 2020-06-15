Summer Programs Offer Free Kids’ Meals

Children and teens, ages 1-18, are invited to pick up a free nutritious meal. There are no income requirements, sign-ups, or registration needed. Meals are served on a first-come, first-served basis. Please wear a face mask and be prepared to follow social-distancing guidelines. Lunches will be served “grab and go” style, Monday-Friday through June 30. Visit the website for North County locations.



Los niños y los jóvenes, de 1 a 18 años, pueden comer una comida nutritiva y gratuita. No hay requisitos de ingresos ni de documentos. Tampoco se necesita registrar para poder participar. Las comidas se sirven por orden de llegada. Favor de usar mascarilla y estar preparado seguir medidas de guardar la distancia. Se sirve los almuerzos para llevar a menos lunes hasta viernes hasta el 30 de junio. Visite el sitio web para obtener información sobre las ubicaciones del norte del condado. foodbanksbc.org/programs/lunch

Carpinteria Middle School (June 16-Aug. 14) 5351 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria12:30-1:30pm

Canalino Elementary School (June 16-Aug. 14) 1480 Linden Ave., Carpinteria 12:30-1:30pm

S.B. Central Library 40 E. Anapamu St. 11:30am-12:30pm

Solvang Elementary 565 Atterdag Rd., Solvang 12:15-1:15pm



S.B. Unified School District Free Meals

The S.B. Unified School District will provide Grab & Go breakfast, lunches, and supper from the Mobile Cafés to students age 18 and younger at the following sites and times, Monday-Friday. Students do not have to be present; parents or guardians may pick up meals for students. Visit the website for more information and a map.

El Distrito Escolar Unificado de S.B. proveerá desayuno, almuerzos y cenas de los Cafés Móviles a los estudiantes de 18 años y menores en los siguientes sitios y horarios, de lunes a viernes. Los estudiantes no tienen que estar presentes; los padres o tutores pueden recoger las comidas para los estudiantes. Visite el sitio web para obtener más información y un mapa. sbunified.org/lunch-services-during-closure

Breakfast and Lunch Service (11:30am-1pm) Adams Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Harding Elementary (Corner of Arrellaga and Gillespie, in front of the A-OK office), Monroe Elementary, Dos Pueblos High School, San Marcos High School (off Hollister), Santa Barbara High School (flagpole), La Cumbre Junior High, La Colina Junior High, Goleta Valley Junior High, Las Flores Preschool (at Haley and Bath streets)

Supper ServiceEastside Locations: 423 S. Canada St. 4-4:20pm.1104 Cacique St. 4:30-4:50pm.1124 E. Mason St. 5-5:20pm.900 E. Haley St. 5:30-5:50pm.



Westside Locations:601 Eucalyptus Ave. 4-4:30pm.1507 San Pascual St. 4:40pm-5:10pm.320 W. Gutierrez St. 5:20-5:50pm.

Goleta Union School District Free Meals

GUSD will be offering free meals for anyone 18 years and younger at the following locations from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both breakfast and lunch will be provided. You do not have to be a student to receive meals. No application or sign-up required. If you are driving, food will be brought to you. If you pick up in person, please take it from the table and maintain six feet of distance from others. Call (805) 681-1200 or email gusd@goleta.k12.ca.us.

GUSD (El Distrito Escolar de Goleta) volverá a proveer alimentos gratis para personas 18 años y menos en las siguientes locaciones de 11:30am-1pm. El desayuno y el almuerzo se proporcionará a cada persona. No es necesario ser estudiante para recibir las comidas. No hay requisitos de ingresos ni de documentos. Tampoco se necesita registrar para poder participar. Si va a conducir, te traerán los alimentos embolsados hasta usted. Si va llegar caminando por favor manténgase a seis pies de distancia de los demás. Llama (805) 681-1200 o envíe gusd@goleta.k12.ca.us.

goleta.k12.ca.us/departments/food-services

El Camino Elementary: 5020 San Simeon Dr.

Ellwood Elementary: 7686 Hollister Ave., Goleta



Goleta Valley Community Ctr.: 5679 Hollister Ave., Goleta

Isla Vista Elementary: 6875 El Colegio Rd., Goleta

La Patera Elementary: 555 N. La Patera Ln., Goleta