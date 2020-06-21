Letters

The World Is Watching

By Robert Baruch, Yeosu, South Korea
Sun Jun 21, 2020 | 3:40pm

There were huge protests in opposition to the Vietnam War. The size and breadth of these protests became so overwhelming that President Lyndon B. Johnson decided not to seek a second term in office. A major reason was the military draft. No race, ethnic group, or nationality was exempt. Middle and upper class whites were as eligible to be drafted, as were African Americans and Latinos. In 1969, student deferments were eliminated and the first draft lottery since 1942 was held. Everyone not suffering from bone spurs (or some other malady, real or imagined) had “skin in the game.”

In the “Black Lives Matter” movement, we can again see people of all races, ages, and genders marching together. This time, the protests are against racial injustice and unequal protection under the law. Cowering “Bunker-Baby-in-Chief”, Donald Trump, thinks he can dominate the streets and silence these mostly peaceful demonstrations with brute, military force. But, the protests are now beyond his control, and he’s losing support of the military and law enforcement each and every day. If Trump had 1/100 the self-awareness of Lyndon Johnson, he would resign immediately. He doesn’t and he won’t. So, buckle up!

Republican voter suppression efforts must be challenged and defeated. Any and all obstacles to exercising our franchise must be overcome. It’s the responsibility of every U.S. citizen to commit to restoring democracy and the rule of law in America. The whole world is watching!

