Inmate from Santa Barbara County on the Loose

Edgar C. Delgado walked away from a state prison in Soledad yesterday, where he was serving four years, the state Department of Corrections stated this morning in a press release. He entered Salinas Valley State Prison after a conviction in north Santa Barbara County in late 2018 for felon in possession of firearm and controlled substance for sale. His release date had been June 2021.

Delgado is described as a 37-year-old Hispanic man, 5’7″, 156 pounds, goateed, and wearing gray sweatpants and shirt when he was found missing from the Minimum Support Facility at Soledad around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Prison officials request that people who spot Delgado call 9-1-1; if they know of his whereabouts, call the prison watch commander at (831) 678-5500 x5542.

