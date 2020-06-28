The Incompetent Bigot

It was hilarious to see Trump’s failure at his rally in Tulsa. After bragging that 100,000 would come to see him only 6,000 showed up. He was left ranting to an auditorium that was two-thirds empty. Attendees did applaud his biggest triumph — he showed that he can (sometimes) drink a glass of water using just one hand.

It is tragic to see Trump’s failure during the pandemic. His lies and incompetence have led to the deaths of more than 100,000 Americans. More die every day from what Trump calls the “kung flu” — a racist phrase his own White House counselor blasted as “highly offensive.” And he is determined to increase American deaths by cutting virus testing. Trump ludicrously says, “If we stopped testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any.” And says, of the pandemic, “It’s going away.” His own experts, like Dr. Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, say he is wrong. We read the headlines, so we, too, know that Trump is wrong.

People voted for Trump as someone who would freely speak his mind. Thank God that more and more of those voters now see the truth: Trump has the mind of an incompetent bigot. Those voters are not racists. They join the leaders that Trump hired, civilians and Generals, who now openly disparage him and are determined to vote him out. Vote Biden and Blue to send Trump back to bankrupting his own businesses and not killing Americans.