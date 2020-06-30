Last Chance to Run the Virtual State Street Mile

This year, COVID-19 put the kibosh on a traditional version of the annual race, which is known as the “Fastest, Funnest Mile in the West” and benefits the county’s Crime Victim Emergency Fund. “We encourage every person, family, and dog who runs, jogs, or walks to participate in their safe virtual State Street Mile, an opportunity to have fun and get outside,” said race director Megan Rheinschild. “Now more than ever, victims of crime desperately need financial assistance.”

The fee is $15 per person for the Ranked Mile or Dog Mile or $5 per person for the Family Mile. Register at sbmile.com/register. “In these stressful times,” said District Attorney Joyce Dudley, “when people are isolated and without social support, the risk of abuse is elevated, as is our need to experience the joys of health, exercise, and freedom.” Last year, Therese Haiss of San Diego broke the women’s record by three seconds, storming through the downhill course in 4:19. With a time of 3:53, Weston Strum of San Francisco led six runners under the four-minute barrier in the men’s elite mile. In the Dog Mile, Dan Wehunt of Bozeman, Montana, took first with Odessa, a German shorthaired pointer, in 4:07.

