By Alison Grube, Carpinteria
Wed Jul 01, 2020 | 5:46am

They fly high, they fly low. They fly near. They fly far. When they fly near and low, they are loud. Neighbors complain. They rattle windows and fray nerves.

On July 7, the County Board of Supervisors will decide whether to overturn the Planning Commission’s denial of Pat Nesbitt’s request for the right to land personal use helicopters on his private estate near Summerland.

If granted, Pandora’s Helicopter Box of permits opens to many area property owners who would like the same entitlements, even though the airport is an easy 20-minute drive away. If granted, the South Coast becomes a Los Angeles helicopter commuter community.

If you dislike helicopters flying over your home, or landing on a neighbor’s property and do not want our community turned into a helicopter commuter’s paradise, then immediately send e-mails to:

 sbcob@countyofsb.org
Board of Supervisors
County of Santa Barbara
Re: Nesbitt / Carpinteria Farms Helispot Appeal
Case No. 19CUP-00000-00004

Requesting the Board to:
a. Deny Nesbitt’s appeal;
b. Amend codes to ban all similar uses from Carpinteria thru Goleta; and
c. Work with the Santa Barbara Airport Authority and elected officials in Washington to require all copter traffic between LA and Santa Barbara to travel 2 miles offshore, or over the mountains, from the Ventura County line to SB Airport.

This is exactly the same type of routing request that communities near airports have successfully made to reduce noise impacts from airport take-offs and landings.

Thank you.

