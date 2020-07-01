About Us

Meet Clover the Lamb

Latest Baby Born on the Ranch of Editor-in-Chief Marianne Partridge

Clover the Lamb and Elizabeth Poett. | Credit: Courtesy
By
Wed Jul 01, 2020 | 10:35pm

Clover the lamb was born on May 15, the latest baby to land at the ranch near Lompoc where our Editor-in-Chief, Marianne Partridge, lives with her extended family, including her daughter, Elizabeth Poett. 

“Sadly, her mother did not produce enough milk,” said Elizabeth, who adopted the lamb, to the joy of her two sons. “Life is good for Clover. She relaxes all day on the ranch, she plays with the dogs and goes on adventures with two young cowboys that live in ‘her’ house, she gets fed every four hours — that’s right, every four hours all night long. And she gets to sleep on her own little bed in the house.”

When big enough, Clover should rejoin her flock. Until then, she’s content with her human parents scratching behind her ears.

Thu Jul 02, 2020 | 07:15am
Indy Staff

