Keep the Movement Alive

The systemic racism that is prevalent throughout our nation is once again being exposed, and Santa Barbara is not exempt from the demand for racial justice, as our own police department has proven itself to be flawed. Many eager locals within the past month have shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement by taking to the streets in protest.

Although these protests began weeks ago, it is important not to let the moment die. This still is and has been a worthy cause to fight for, and we should continue to support the movement in any way we can. There are various ways anyone can do this from home.

Fund the movement. Some places I have donated to include large organizations like Black Lives Matter, bail funds, and mutual aid funds like the SB Mutual Aid Society.

Sign petitions, and share them around social media. There are many petitions against police brutality circulating around the internet.

Call and email your local government officials to show your support for key policy changes and vote! Use USA.gov to find officials’ contact information.

Educate yourself on the history of racism and how to be anti-racist. Search for books, documentaries, movies, and TV shows that can help you do this.

Use your purchasing power. Support local black-owned businesses and black artists.

Don’t let this important cause fade out of our consciousness. Santa Barbara: we should do everything in our power to keep this movement alive in our community.