Keiki Paddle Switches to Keiki Plunge Challenge

This year’s in-person Keiki Paddle, a fundraiser for young Santa Barbarans with life-threatening illnesses, was cancelled because of COVID, but organizers are still pushing hard to help this year’s recipient ― 17-year-old Chris Sellers, who’s battling lymphoma. They’re also asking for donations to the Best Day Foundation, a nonprofit that gets kids and young adults with disabilities involved in water activities.

In lieu of the paddle, organizers are asking folks to take the Keiki Plunge Challenge. “We are looking for 15-second video clips: give your name, a shout out to Chris, nominate 3 friends, plunge into the water!” an email from the group says. “Visit our Instagram (@keikipaddle.sb) for more information.” July 18 is the last day to participate.

Before his diagnosis, Sellers was a typical high schooler, playing Magic: The Gathering with his buddies, hanging out at the beach, fishing, and working at the Pet House in Goleta. He’s since endured six full rounds of chemotherapy. His full-time single dad, Sean, is a touring drummer and said he’s excited for the two of them to get back to the beach and start fishing again.

