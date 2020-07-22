Letters

About the Car Idling

By Vanessa Rencher, S.B.
Wed Jul 22, 2020 | 4:56pm

Thank you, Manjari Sharma, for the “Letter to America.” I am so sorry for your negative experiences. I appreciate you sharing them and hope it will make a difference.

I was thinking of another instance in your story where I would be seriously annoyed and possibly “glare” at a car owner. It was unclear in your story if your motor was on, but when I see someone’s car idling, I can not help but think they are being selfish and obnoxious. It is illegal in California because of the pollution. I am not confrontational but could see myself scowling at the offender because turning off one’s car engine when parked is a simple way to mitigate pollution and be a good example to our kids and show we care for our planet, its future, and each other.

