Take a Look Inside

755 Calabria Drive

Hidden Valley, Santa Barbara

3 bedroom/3 bath + large office

What makes this home special?

This comfortable & elegant two-story home looks like it was taken

from the pages of Sunset magazine; filled with grace, charm, and offering stunning mountain views. In addition to the three bedrooms upstairs, there is a large separate den/family room/office on the ground floor with a full bath, offering flexible floorplan, in-law quarters, or work-from-home options.

What can you tell us about the location?

Hidden Valley is one of Santa Barbara’s most coveted neighborhoods. Small streets with established single-family homes are tucked conveniently in a charming valley between downtown and the upper State Street area; close to Hendry’s Beach, yet in a completely residential setting. Homes like this don’t become available very often.

What have the current owners enjoyed most about living here?

The current owners have taken time and care to fix this house up to perfection. Engineered oak floors, a custom tile fireplace surround, sumptuous bath with soaking tub, are just some of the superb finishes. The stunning kitchen features custom shaker cabinets, Quartzite countertops, Pottery Barn and Rejuvenation Home light fixtures, a handmade tile backsplash and two farmhouse sinks.

Any other special details our readers should know about?

This home sits on almost a 1/2 acre of flat land. The backyard has plenty of space for whatever your entertaining, gardening, or hobbies need. There is even an adorable chicken coop! The lot is almost twice the size of all the others in the neighborhood – so it’s a rare opportunity indeed. This beautiful home is ready to be yours as is – and it has plenty of room for your future dreams as well.

755 Calabria Drive is for sale in Santa Barbara, listed at $1,395,00. Description provided by real estate agent Garrett J McCaw of The Santa Barbara Group with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Contact Garrett at 805-252-2335 or garrettmccaw@bhhscal.com. View more photos and details at 755CalabriaDr.com

photo credit: Rafael Bautista