Yes to Dolores Huerta St.

By Mark Hamilton, S.B.
Thu Jul 23, 2020 | 5:00am

At a time when the whole country, every state and community is searching for ways to redress past actions of discrimination, it seems important to begin honoring people who have fought against racial and economic discrimination. It is particularly important to honor people of minority races who have fought against discrimination and elevated the consciousness and conscience of the majority.

Such a person was Delores Huerta, who alongside Cesar Chavez, fought for the farmworkers and others to get living wages, good working conditions, and other advantages. Their objective was for economic security and safe working conditions for anyone working in the fields and/or in minimum wage jobs.

I am writing this letter to support the movement to have the Santa Barbara City Council rename the street currently called San Andres and call it Calle Delores Huerta Street. What an honor for Santa Barbara to have streets named for these two fighters for racial and economic equality.

