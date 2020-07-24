Letters

Royals: We Disagree

By Andrew Hoffman, San Diego
Fri Jul 24, 2020 | 5:08am

The article “San Marcos Rebranding Feuds Are Result of Misunderstanding” strikes me as a biased piece intended to tamp down alumni discontent and alter public perception. What misunderstanding? The new principal, in response to a single student, initiated the rebranding of the logo for the San Marcos Royals. We alumni are not confused or misled; we are in disagreement. The logo has represented the tradition of SMHS for decades. It frankly looks like the new principal did not consult very widely at all — the current ASB and a handful of alumni. The FB group page where Aaron Solis first posted the news of the change has over 2,500 members. While that’s a small fraction of total graduates of San Marcos, my bet is that is the single largest group of Royal alumni around. Why not solicit feedback there?

I have serious concerns about the process, too. Dr. Glazer is quoted as saying she believes in giving students agency. What happens in four years if a student wants to change the school colors or the nickname Royals? The door is open.

I also note the author of the article failed to get a single statement from alumni who disagree with Dr. Glazer. We’re not hard to find. The article in many ways is insulting to the intelligence of those of us who oppose the logo change by chalking it up to a “misunderstanding.” Oh, we understand. We just don’t like it.

Andrew Hoffman is a San Marcos alumnus, Class of 1980.

