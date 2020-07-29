Letters

Accidents of Birth?

By Katy McDaniel, S.B.
Wed Jul 29, 2020 | 4:37pm

“Good Cop, Bad Cop” has the correct intent but fails in method. It cannot be imagined that our friends and POC (people of color) have a police experience anywhere near David Peterson’s of McDonalds fame and fortune. To claim “GC, BC” is a “comprehensive anecdotal assessment” is to fail POC. If you think a white person’s “assessment” is comparable to a POC, you are mistaken. To quote a response from Amos Garcia, “Never have I seen a white person stopped for walking down the sidewalk.”

A “comprehensive” assessment of the S.B. Police should come only from POC, as they are the ones who would be able to illuminate “the light” (if any) of S.B. Police.

Thu Jul 30, 2020 | 02:27am
https://www.independent.com/2020/07/29/accidents-of-birth/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.