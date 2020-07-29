Accidents of Birth?
“Good Cop, Bad Cop” has the correct intent but fails in method. It cannot be imagined that our friends and POC (people of color) have a police experience anywhere near David Peterson’s of McDonalds fame and fortune. To claim “GC, BC” is a “comprehensive anecdotal assessment” is to fail POC. If you think a white person’s “assessment” is comparable to a POC, you are mistaken. To quote a response from Amos Garcia, “Never have I seen a white person stopped for walking down the sidewalk.”
A “comprehensive” assessment of the S.B. Police should come only from POC, as they are the ones who would be able to illuminate “the light” (if any) of S.B. Police.