Make Myself at Home Pool, Palapa, Patio … Paradise Ultimate Santa Barbara Staycation Retreat

Address: 476 Braemar Ranch Lane

Status: On the Market

Price: $3,895,000

A custom stone mosaic lines the dry creek bed that stretches across the paved entry to the home at 476 Braemar Ranch Lane. Subtly swirling hearts and patterns lend a touch of whimsy to the approach and provide the perfect introduction to this one-of-a-kind home nestled comfortably in an elegant setting.

I started my tour on the outside of the house, and soon realized that this 1.2-acre property checks off all the boxes for any fantasy staycation. Think about a relaxing resort: If you can dream it, this house has it.

Tennis courts? Bocce ball court? Pool? Yes, yes, and yes. Plus, relaxing patios framed by fragrant foliage, a striking lemon arbor, and the most amazing palapa I have ever encountered.

It would be easy to focus solely on the exterior, but the house itself is beautiful as well. Recently renovated, the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home has an airy, open floor plan with impeccable designer touches throughout and delightful details at every turn.

The kitchen, living, and dining rooms combine into a light-filled great room with wide-plank, oiled wood floors underfoot and soaring ceilings overhead.

The kitchen features state-of-the art appliances, including a Wolf range, dazzling quartz countertops, and a custom, quarantine-worthy pantry. I was mesmerized by myriad drawers and cabinets that light, warm, chill and fulfill every culinary whim.

The master suite is a sanctuary with a fireplace, gorgeous tray ceiling, and glass doors that lead straight out to the pool. The other three bedrooms each enjoy their own private patios, and an outdoor shower as a fun option.

Almost all the rooms offer stunning ocean views and open onto the back patio, where the pool, spa, and palapa beckon. This is where I would spend my days and nights if I lived in this inspiring oasis.

The palapa sports a lounge area with a bar, TV, surround sound, a stone fireplace, and a pizza oven faced with river rocks. The columns supporting the palapa itself are gnarled juniper and the palapa rooftop — while it looks like the real deal — is a low-maintenance, fire-resistant material. The adjacent pool sparkles turquoise in the sunshine and even changes colors at night.

Gentle pathways meander past a selection of more than 40 fruit trees, including avocado, banana, and passion fruit, and lead to the custom turf tennis court in the backyard. A charming art patio sits tucked under a blooming gazebo, and whispering palms maintain a lush, tropical backdrop.

This idyllic property sits in the Yankee Farm neighborhood, perched above Hendry’s Beach in a rural setting that enjoys the seclusion and trails of adjacent Hope Ranch. Every way you look at it, this home has the best of all worlds: the elegant magic of a tropical resort and the comfort and privacy of home sweet home.

476 Braemar Ranch Lane is listed for sale in Santa Barbara by Suzy Dahl of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reach Suzy at suzy.dahl@bhhscal.com or (805) 451-4332.

