Letters No Joy in the Mails

Thank you, Congressman Carbajal! You get it. When we saw the postal box gone from Goleta we connected the dots. We, naturally assumed that the same maneuver playing out around the country — the taking of postal equipment, including boxes — had happened here.

I made large signs and went out Monday morning and found others on-site already protesting the taking. Others joined in as time went on. One of us went to the Post Office to inquire as to why the box had been removed and learned that it had been ordered removed by a superior. No further explanation was given.

We were not dupes of a Left Wing plot. We were angry citizens fired up because a most trusted local service had been taken away suddenly without explanation.

I run a mail dependent business. The actions of Mr. DeJoy threaten my bottom line. While the Goleta box may have been moved for other reasons, it does not alter our concern. Any changes to the U.S. Postal Service to bring about much needed economy should be made by an administration that has credibility with voters — not one that disputes the reliability of the service and is seeking to privatize it.

Add to Favorites