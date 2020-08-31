Celebrity Pollworkers

Get News In Your Inbox

A strategy for increasing voter participation rates is for professional athletes and celebrities committed to advancing social justice to volunteer as pollworkers in communities in their states with low voter turnout. Publicizing they will be working at the targeted poll sites should increase voter registration and participation rates along with the number of people who volunteer to serve as poll workers. This approach could partially offset voter suppression efforts targeted at this segment of the population.

