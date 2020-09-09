Discussions with the 2020 Candidates
Join the Santa Barbara Independent for discussions with the 2020 candidates for Santa Barbara Unified School District, Goleta Unified School District, and SBCC Trustees. All discussions will be held live on Zoom and will be recorded.
Santa Barbara Unified School District
Thursday, September 24 @ 5pm
Moderated by Delaney Smith
★ CANDIDATES ★
Laura Capps · incumbent
Wendy Sims-Moten · incumbent
Jackie Reid · incumbent
Virginia Alvarez
Monie DeWit
Brian Campbell
Elrawd John MacLearn
Goleta Unified School District
Wednesday, September 30 @ 5:15pm
Moderated by Delaney Smith
★ CANDIDATES ★
Sholeh Jahangir · incumbent
Vicki Ben-Yaacov
Caroline Abate
Max Rorty
Devany Bechler
Greg Hammel
SBCC Trustee
Thursday, October 1, 5:15pm
Moderated by Nick Welsh
★ CANDIDATES ★
District 2
Robert Miller · incumbent
Ronald Liechti
District 3
Veronica Gallardo · incumbent
Erin Julia Guereña
District 4
Anna Everett
Celeste Barber