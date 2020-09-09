Extra!

Discussions with the 2020 Candidates

Wed Sep 09, 2020 | 3:20pm

Join the Santa Barbara Independent for discussions with the 2020 candidates for Santa Barbara Unified School District, Goleta Unified School District, and SBCC Trustees. All discussions will be held live on Zoom and will be recorded.

Santa Barbara Unified School District

Thursday, September 24 @ 5pm
Moderated by Delaney Smith

★ CANDIDATES ★

Laura Capps · incumbent
Wendy Sims-Moten · incumbent
Jackie Reid · incumbent
Virginia Alvarez
Monie DeWit
Brian Campbell
Elrawd John MacLearn

Register Here

Goleta Unified School District

Wednesday, September 30 @ 5:15pm
Moderated by Delaney Smith

★ CANDIDATES ★

Sholeh Jahangir · incumbent
Vicki Ben-Yaacov
Caroline Abate
Max Rorty
Devany Bechler
Greg Hammel

Register Here

SBCC Trustee

Thursday, October 1, 5:15pm
Moderated by Nick Welsh

★ CANDIDATES ★

District 2
Robert Miller · incumbent
Ronald Liechti

District 3
Veronica Gallardo · incumbent
Erin Julia Guereña

District 4
Anna Everett
Celeste Barber

Register Here

Thu Sep 10, 2020 | 02:07am
Indy Staff

