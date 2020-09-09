Get News In Your Inbox

More Like This

Join the Santa Barbara Independent for discussions with the 2020 candidates for Santa Barbara Unified School District, Goleta Unified School District, and SBCC Trustees. All discussions will be held live on Zoom and will be recorded.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.