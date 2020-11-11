About Us Spotlighting Downtown Santa Barbara Businesses The ‘Independent’ and Downtown Santa Barbara’s Weekly Spotlight Series Continues

Every Thursday afternoon since September 10, the Independent and Downtown Santa Barbara have hosted business owners from the State Street corridor to discuss how they’ve managed to survive and even thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, moderators such as our very own editors Matt Kettmann, Charles Donelan, and Tyler Hayden, as well as Downtown S.B.’s Robin Elander, have interviewed the owners and/or operators of Mexican restaurants, wineries, breweries, museums, and beauty salons, as well as city leaders and design visionaries, to provide up-front insight on what’s happening during these tough times.

Join us this afternoon, Thursday, November 12, at 3 p.m., when Hayden dives into the topic of “New Ideas for Old Town” with the city’s new business liaison Jason Harris and creative shared space developer Barrett Reed. Then come back on November 19 to discuss modern design trends with Lynne Tahmisian and other guests.

The series will continue into 2021, so register for upcoming events (and ask your own questions!) or catch up on the old episodes you missed at independent.com/spotlight.

Add to Favorites