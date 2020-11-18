Announcement Carbajal Chosen to Negotiate Final Defense Spending Bill

Washington, DC — Today, Rep. Salud Carbajal received the honor of being named a conferee for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the 2021 fiscal year. As a conferee, Carbajal will play a role in resolving differences between the Senate and House NDAA bills to form one final piece of legislation.

“I’m honored to have been selected for this role, and proud to help deliver a bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act that will be signed into law,” said Rep. Carbajal. “As we consider the best ways to protect our national security, support our servicemembers, provide for our veterans, and enhance military-university partnerships, I will make sure our Central Coast values are well represented.”

As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, Carbajal helped develop the House version of the NDAA and successfully fought to include several key priorities for the Central Coast. The House-passed NDAA also includes two of Congressman Carbajal’s bills, the Central Coast Heritage Protection Act and the Small Passenger Vessel Safety Act.

“Climate change is a threat multiplier and national security issue, so I’m pleased to have this opportunity to defend our environment and will fight to have protections for the Carrizo Plain and Los Padres Forest included in the final bill,” said Rep. Carbajal. “I’m also looking forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass my bill which directs the Coast Guard to enact long overdue safety reforms to small passenger boats, so we can avoid tragedies like the Conception Boat Fire in the future.”

The National Defense Authorization Act is passed annually, on a bipartisan basis, to provide funding and oversight for the nation’s military, defense and security needs. The final bill is expected to be voted on and sent to the President’s desk by year’s end.

Rep. Salud Carbajal is a Marine Corps Veteran and serves on the House Armed Services Committee. He represents California’s 24th congressional district, which encompasses Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and part of Ventura County.

