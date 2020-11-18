Announcement Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park Recognized as 2019 Project of the Year

GOLETA, CA, November 17, 2020 – The City of Goleta is pleased to report that our newest park is the recipient of a great honor. On November 12, 2020, the American Public Works Association (APWA) California Central Coast Chapter recognized Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park located at 170 S. Kellogg Avenue in Old Town Goleta as the 2019 Project of the Year for structures in the 2 to 5 million project cost range. At the virtual awards ceremony attended by City Staff from Public Works and the Neighborhood Services and Public Safety Departments, the City was praised for the design, the planning process, the incorporation of the mid-block crosswalk, the unique amenities, and the overall project.

City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said, “It is fantastic to see Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park recognized as Project of the Year! The park is an asset to the community, and it is a great feeling to have it recognized by the APWA Central Coast Chapter.”

City of Goleta Director of Neighborhood Services and Public Safety, Vyto Adomaitis said, “Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park is a wonderful community park that can be enjoyed by visitors of all age groups and is a reflection of the close collaboration and outreach between the City and the residents of Old Town in the design and layout of the park. Our excellent staff at the City and our construction management team, Filippin Engineering, did a truly outstanding job in delivering this long-awaited and beloved project on time and under budget.”

The project was nominated in 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony and announcement of winners was delayed until November 2020.

Each year, APWA presents the Public Works Projects of the Year awards to promote excellence in the management and administration of public works projects, recognizing the alliance between the managing agency, the contractor, the consultant, and their cooperative achievements. The award takes into consideration – use of good construction management techniques, safety performance during construction, community relations efforts, demonstrated awareness for the need to protect the environment during the project, unusual accomplishments under adverse conditions, use of alternative materials, practices of funding and commitment to sustainability. An award-winning project demonstrates each of these categories.

Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park opened in March of 2019 and features a multi-purpose field, basketball court, handball court, concrete ping-pong table, bocce ball court, pickleball court, perimeter walking path, fitness nodes with exercise equipment, picnic areas, skateboard plaza and coming soon, a splash pad. The splash pad is currently in the design phase and construction is set for mid-late 2021.

