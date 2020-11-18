Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Receives Award to Further Advance Integrated Behavioral Health Services

More Like This

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif .) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (PHD) received approval by the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) and CenCal Health for expanded Behavioral Health Integration in its Health Care Centers. The available funding of $1,161,497 over 26 months is made possible through the DHCS Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) Incentive Program. The program, implemented locally through CenCal Health, will incentivize improvement of physical and behavioral health outcomes, care delivery efficiency, and patient experience in two projects within the PHD’s Behavioral Health program.

