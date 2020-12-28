Announcement

Rain Driving Tips

By Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Mon Dec 28, 2020 | 10:50am

SANTA BARBARA, Ca. – In anticipation of the approaching inclement weather, the  Santa Barbara County Fire Department offers the following tips to help keep you and  your passengers safe while driving on wet roads: 

  • Routinely check your tires. Check tire tread depth and for proper inflation. 
  • Slow down. As rain falls, it mixes with grime and oil on the road creating slick  conditions. 
  • Know how to recover from a skid. Remember not to slam on the brakes. Apply  firm, steady pressure to the brakes and steer the car in the direction of the skid.
  • Keep your distance from the car ahead. It takes about three times longer to  break on wet roads than on dry roads. 
  • Turn your headlights on. Not only do they help you see the road, but they’ll help  other drivers see you. 
  • First rains make the road very slippery. First rains make the roads the most  difficult to drive on as mud and oil combine with water to form a slippery layer.
  • Dry your brakes after driving through standing water. If you have driven  through standing water, apply the brakes lightly for a short time to dry them.
  • Make sure your wipers are in good condition and functioning properly.  California law requires that if you have your wipers on, your vehicle headlights  must also be on. 

Taking these simple tips into account can save your life. 

Tue Dec 29, 2020 | 01:10am
https://www.independent.com/2020/12/28/rain-driving-tips/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.