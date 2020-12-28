Announcement Rain Driving Tips

SANTA BARBARA, Ca. – In anticipation of the approaching inclement weather, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department offers the following tips to help keep you and your passengers safe while driving on wet roads:

Routinely check your tires. Check tire tread depth and for proper inflation.



Slow down. As rain falls, it mixes with grime and oil on the road creating slick conditions.

Know how to recover from a skid. Remember not to slam on the brakes. Apply firm, steady pressure to the brakes and steer the car in the direction of the skid.



Keep your distance from the car ahead. It takes about three times longer to break on wet roads than on dry roads.



Turn your headlights on. Not only do they help you see the road, but they'll help other drivers see you.



First rains make the road very slippery. First rains make the roads the most difficult to drive on as mud and oil combine with water to form a slippery layer.



Dry your brakes after driving through standing water. If you have driven through standing water, apply the brakes lightly for a short time to dry them.



If you have driven through standing water, apply the brakes lightly for a short time to dry them. Make sure your wipers are in good condition and functioning properly. California law requires that if you have your wipers on, your vehicle headlights must also be on.

Taking these simple tips into account can save your life.

