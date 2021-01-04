Announcement Cathedral Oaks Road Settlement Repair Project to Begin Construction Tomorrow, January 5th

GOLETA, CA, January 4, 2021 – The Cathedral Oaks Road Settlement Repair Project will begin construction tomorrow, Tuesday, January 5th, 2021. The project will provide a smoother ride for those traveling on Cathedral Oaks Road between Glen Annie Road and Los Carneros Road by repairing the “dip” in the roadway that occurs about 0.5 miles west of the Cathedral Oaks and Los Carneros intersection. The project is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete.

City staff will be working with the contractor to minimize impacts to the public, however, the project will require the need to close half the roadway at a time in order to complete the work. Traffic control will be in place and flaggers will be directing two-way traffic between the open one lane. Delays are expected so please plan accordingly over the next two weeks while construction is occurring in this area. Work will take place Monday – Friday, from 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

City of Goleta Public Works Director Charlie Ebeling said, “The Department of Public Works is excited to address the dip on Cathedral Oaks Road. The repair method is based on a thorough geotechnical investigation that ultimately showed that a relatively inexpensive method of leveling the roadway could be used. The repair method will also have far less impacts on roadway users by shortening the construction duration. We appreciate your patience during the construction period.”

The work consists of injecting material treatment beneath the roadway to repair the “dip” and bring the roadway elevations back to level grade. This project does not include roadway asphalt surface repairs at this time. The roadway surface repairs will be included in a future paving project after confirmation that roadway settling has been resolved.

If you have any questions, or would like additional information, please contact City Construction Manager Julie Jang at jjang@cityofgoleta.org or at 805-690-5121.

