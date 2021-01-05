Announcement Shopping Small Pays Big for Foodbank of SBC Santa Barbara Gift Baskets Donates $6,200 to Foodbank

Santa Barbara, CA January 2021— As the community jumped to shop small and support local businesses this season one Mom & Pop Shop decided to give thanks by giving back twice as much as usual. For more than five years Santa Barbara Gift Baskets has offered it’s shoppers the opportunity to support nearly a dozen different local makers, while also providing for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County with their “Foodbank Holiday Gift Basket.” Every time a shopper chooses this particular gift design, Santa Barbara Gift Baskets donates $25 to the Foodbank. This year, when more community members than ever are facing financial instability and food insecurity, owners Anne and Todd Pazier recognized the greater need and decided to double down on their donation and match the contribution by giving $50 per basket. The gift comes with a card that tells the recipient that “because the giver chose to send this gift, a donation will be made to the Foodbank.” Of the thousands of gifts the Pazier’s sold this season, one hundred and twenty four were the Foodbank design. Just before the clock struck midnight, Anne and her team at Santa Barbara Gift Baskets presented a check for $6,200 to the Foodbank. As the parent of children in local SB Unified Schools, Anne says part of the reason she felt strongly about doubling the donation this year is that she sees first hand how children in our community rely on at least one (if not all three) meals everyday from their neighborhood school. With distance learning this has left a significant gap for many families and the services of the Foodbank have become even more critical. For more information about the Foodbank and its services, visit www.foodbanksbc.org. To view the Foodbank Holiday Basket and other local products visit www.santabarbaragiftbaskets.com/foodbank-holiday-basket/

