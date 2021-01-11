Announcement Mobile Covid-19 Testing Unit Coming to Santa Barbara County

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Beginning January 11, 2021, a mobile COVID-19 testing unit will be available to support the expansion of testing throughout the county. The mobile testing unit will be located at CenCal Health in Santa Barbara (4050 Calle Real) from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. This test site will be available from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday – Friday thereafter for a minimum of two (2) weeks and available to all community members. The mobile testing unit will then move to a new location which will be announced. To request an appointment, please go online to https://lhi.care/covidtesting. If you need assistance registering, call 2-1-1.

“Testing is such an important part of fighting COVID, that we’re more than happy to work with the Public Health Department to provide the needed space and support,” said Bob Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health.

“I’m grateful that we have an incredible partner like CenCal, who quickly responded to our need for space to host the mobile testing unit. Because of CenCal’s support, we are able expand testing in our community during this very difficult surge in COVID transmission that we now find ourselves in as a community,” said Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara Public Health Director.

In addition to the new mobile testing site, expanded COVID-19 testing is also available in the Santa Maria and Isla Vista communities.

Santa Maria Health Care Center

2115 Centerpointe Pkwy, Santa Maria

Tuesday – Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Online appointment registration opens the day before each testing date and closes at 5 p.m. or when all slots are full, whichever comes first.

Appointment registration link will be found here.

Walk-Ins are not allowed.

Isla Vista Theater

(Beginning January 8, 2021)

960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista

Fridays and Saturdays

12 – 5 p.m.

Walk-In only (no appointments).

For updates about testing opportunities, please visit www.publichealth.org/testing or call 2-1-1 for information and testing appointment registration assistance.

