Announcement Additional COVID-19 Rental Assistance Funds Available through United Way of Santa Barbara County Rental Assistance Extends to Carpinteria, Solvang, Buellton, Guadalupe and other Unincorporated Areas of the County

North/South SB County, Jan. 19, 2021 – In the continuing effort to financially support individuals and families who have been financially impacted by COVID-19, United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) is partnering with the County of Santa Barbara to offer rental assistance grants to eligible individuals and families– the grants pertain to those living in Solvang, Buellton, Carpinteria and Guadalupe as well as those living in unincorporated areas of the County (listed below). There is a total of $890k available for eligible applicants who must meet specific requirements. The funds were made possible by the County of Santa Barbara through federal CDBG grants.

If approved, families can receive a max of $5,000 of rental assistance over three months. Payments would go directly to landlords to ensure the assistance goes directly to rent payments.

In addition to Solvang, Buellton, Carpinteria, and Guadalupe, funds are available for those living in unincorporated areas, which include but are not limited to:

Burton Mesa

Casmalia

Cuyama

Eastern Goleta Valley

Gaviota

Isla Vista

Los Alamos

Los Olivos

Montecito

Orcutt

Santa Ynez

Summerland

Vandenberg Village

“With the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic, many local residents are unable to pay rent and meet other basic needs,” said Steve Ortiz, President and CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County. “The prospect of losing one’s home is a sad reality for many local families and individuals and the County of Santa Barbara and United Way are doing all that we can to keep that from happening,” said Ortiz.

Families or individuals seeking the assistance must have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those in unincorporated areas of the County and can check if their address is eligible using the online map from United Way. Eligible families must also fall below certain income thresholds. Other COVID-19 grants are also listed at the website. To check eligibility requirements and to apply visit www.unitedwaysb.org.

