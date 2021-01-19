Announcement Gem Faire Returns to Earl Warren Showgrounds

Portland, OR— Gem Faire, America’s Premier Jewelry & Bead Show, returns to Santa Barbara on February 19-21, 2021 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, located at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara. Hours are Fri. 12pm-6pm, Sat. 10am-6pm, and Sun. 10am-5pm. Admission of $7 is valid for the entire weekend. COVID-19 safety protocols are implemented.

Explore the largest selection of fine jewelry, crystals, gemstones, beads, minerals, fossils and much more. Take advantage of buying direct from the importers and wholesalers. From loose gemstones, raw minerals and millions of bead strands, to finished jewelry, fashion accessories, supplies and tools, find them all under one roof. Jewelry repair, cleaning & ring sizing service is available while you shop.

Mark your calendar! Gem Faire will be in Santa Barbara for three days only! Buy quality gems, jewelry and beading supplies directly from the source right in your town only at Gem Faire. For more information, visit www.gemfaire.com or contact Gem Faire, Inc. at (503) 252-8300 or info@gemfaire.com.

