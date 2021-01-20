Letters Vaccination Priorities

When you hear people talk about seniors and COVID-19 vaccination priorities, remember this:

The millions of our seniors who “have lived a good life and do not deserve early dosage” once saved the world for you. They grew up during the Great Depression. Stormed the beaches at Normandy. Flew night-time missions in the South Pacific. Freed Europe. Protected Australia.

They deserve to live out their lives in peace and serenity. They have earned our everlasting respect. Condemning them to drown in their own fluids would be an unforgivable transgression.

