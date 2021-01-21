Announcement COVID-19 Financial Assistance Available for City of Goleta Residents Apply for Grants of up to $1,000 per Person or $2,000 per Household

GOLETA, CA January 21, 2021 – In an effort to help Goleta residents who are struggling due to COVID-19 impacts, United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has partnered with the City to award grants to Goleta residents of up to $1,000 for individuals and up to $2,000 for families. The grants are for those who are experiencing hardship related to the COVID-19 crisis. The Goleta City Council approved financing this program using the Federal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds and the City of Goleta General Fund.

City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said, “We know this is an extremely difficult time for our community, and we hope that this grant program offers some help to individuals and families in need.”

“With the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic, many Goleta residents are unable to meet some of their basic needs,” said Steve Ortiz, President and CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County. “It is a sad reality that families are having to make hard choices about buying groceries, making rent, paying for medicine. We want to do all we can to ease that financial burden.”

To be eligible for this funding:

You must reside within the incorporated city limits of Goleta (excludes unincorporated areas). You must be experiencing hardship securing or maintaining your or your family’s basic needs due to COVID-19 (i.e. food insecurity, need for medical care/equipment, medications, access to mental health services). For example: You have lost wages or employment due to COVID-19.

You have unexpected childcare/education needs and expenses due to COVID-19.

The application for the Individual/Family Assistance Grant is available at https://www.unitedwaysb.org/covid19-financial-assistance. You can also click here for the direct application link.

If you need assistance filling out your application or have questions, please call United Way of Santa Barbara County at (805) 965-8591 during office hours (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 9:00am and 2:00pm), or email info@unitedwaysb.org. UWSBC staff is working virtually and will return all calls and emails within 72 hours (Monday – Friday).



Applications are received on a rolling basis and processed in a timely manner.s

