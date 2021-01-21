Letters Suffering in Carpinteria

I am a resident of Carpinteria, on Via Real near Nidever. I want to express my continued frustration and concern that our County Board of Supervisors does not seem to be taking our objections to big cannabis seriously. The CRESCO proposal is only the latest. Not only does it increase the ongoing odor problem and congest the traffic on our beautiful country road (Foothill/192), but apparently now it will build large buildings two-stories high. After nearly two years of residents speaking out, little has been done.

Never-ending meetings of the Planning Committee and the Board of Supervisors seem to have done little to restrain or constrain the growth of this industry. It is changing our beautiful beach community forever, in ways that are not necessary.

If our Supervisor Das Williams would simply interpret and enforce existing ordinances on odor that require “best available odor abatement technology” (as the Van Wingerdens have done voluntarily with carbon scrubbers), the biggest thorn in our side would be removed. But now, with two-story buildings marring our gorgeous pastoral “skyline,” it seems even more intervention is needed.

Perhaps it’s just part of a generational shift in government that unresponsiveness to people goes unchecked while big business seems to get its way. That does not seem to be the mood nationally, but somehow it has taken over our Santa Barbara County representatives here.

If there were evidence the tax income from this business was substantial and we could see it happening, that might at least make us feel better. But even that argument can’t work since the income has not materialized and our county’s interest in vetting and taxing these businesses properly seems also to have been ignored.

I remain a sad 40-year citizen of Carpinteria!

