AHA! WELCOMES NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Roxana Macias Petty

AHA! is thrilled to announce that Roxana Petty is our new Executive Director as of January 1, 2021.

Roxana (Roxy) brings to this position a wealth of leadership skills and an extensive background working in financial institutions. She has been an indispensable administrator for AHA! for years; she truly lives and breathes its mission every day. As a proud mother of four, all of whom attend or have graduated from Santa Barbara schools, she – along with her husband Kevin – is deeply vested in the quality and promise of local education.

AHA! is committed to each person feeling safe, seen, and celebrated. We train parents, teachers, and teens in the five essentials of Social and Emotional Intelligence: Self Management, Self Awareness, Social Responsibility, Social Awareness, and Healthy Relationships.

Under Roxy’s leadership, AHA! has developed virtual Heroes Assemblies that have already served thousands of educators and youth nationwide; and has deepened local commitment to providing healthy food and skills apprenticeships through its Littlest Little Farm project. In 2020 Roxy, along with AHA! Associate Director Leo Caporal, started the first Spanish-language national certification training of Social Emotional Learning.

The AHA! staff and board congratulate Roxy on her tremendous achievements, and unanimously feel the fortune of being in Roxy’s loving care.

