Announcement Santa Barbara City College Recognized for 3 Top Degree Programs

Santa Barbara City College has been named among the top 10 best community colleges in the U.S. — in addition to receiving top rankings for its medical coding and photography programs — by Intelligent.com for 2021. Intelligent.com’s comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 2,277 accredited colleges and universities. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, faculty, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment.



SBCC was recognized in the following categories:

Community Colleges – No. 9, “Best in the West”

Medical and Coding programs – No. 16, “Best Public Institution”

Photography Degree programs – No. 26, “Most Affordable”



The 2021 rankings were calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed thousands of schools with comparable programs on a scale of 0 to 100, with SBCC making it to the final list for three degree programs.

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. Its website offers curated guides about the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com prides itself as a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, visit Intelligent.com.

Every day, the staff of the Santa Barbara Independent works hard to sort out truth from rumor and keep you informed of what’s happening across the entire Santa Barbara community. Now there’s a way to directly enable these efforts. Support the Independent by making a direct contribution or with a subscription to Indy+.

Add to Favorites