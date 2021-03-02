I’m Not a Robot
For Ferlinghetti who died at age one hundred and one
Internet, I am not and
why the hell are you asking me that
really pisses me off
finding the stop lights
the boats and the fire hydrants for you
no, I am not a robot
nor would I want to be
but you and your damn machines
your artificial intelligence
your A I
are making me crazy
and now that I come to think of it
you are turning me
into a robot
so lift that with your aluminum
arms to your aluminum mouth
and smoke it
while I watch
Ferlinghetti
riding away on his horse
waving his violin
which he’s just given away
to the first nude he saw
—wendy wilder larsen 2/23/21 nyc