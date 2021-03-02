Letters

I’m Not a Robot

By Wendy Wilder Larsen
Tue Mar 02, 2021 | 4:43pm

For Ferlinghetti who died at age one hundred and one

Internet, I am not and

why the hell are you asking me that

really pisses me off

finding the stop lights

the boats and the fire hydrants for you

no, I am not a robot

nor would I want to be

but you and your damn machines

your artificial intelligence

your A I

are making me crazy

and now that I come to think of it

you are turning me

into a robot

so lift that with your aluminum

arms to your aluminum mouth

and smoke it

while I watch

Ferlinghetti

riding away on his horse

waving his violin

which he’s just given away

to the first nude he saw

—wendy wilder larsen 2/23/21 nyc

Wed Mar 03, 2021 | 01:54am
https://www.independent.com/2021/03/02/im-not-a-robot/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.