Summerland Train Victim Identified

Just west of Summerland’s Lookout Park, Jasmine Jimenez was walking on the railroad tracks when she was struck by an Amtrak train. Her name was released by the Sheriff-Coroner’s Office today, but she was killed on March 16 at around 1:30 p.m. Jimenez was 24 years old at the time of her death and a resident of Santa Barbara, according to the coroner. How she came to be on the tracks remains unknown and is under investigation.

Jasmine Jimenez Was 24 and a Resident of Santa Barbara

