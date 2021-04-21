Announcement Santa Barbara Humane Society Invites the Community to Celebrate its 134th Birthday with a Scavenger Hunt!

Since 1887, Santa Barbara Humane has cared for animals and the people who love them. But this 134th birthday does not belong to the shelter alone; it belongs to the entire community because generations of support and love of animals has paved the way for this important milestone. To celebrate, the organization invites friends of animals to join in a “scavenger hunt” for animal-themed historical items and locations across the county. Community members of all ages are welcome.

Supporters are invited to take three photos to submit via email to be entered into a drawing for a swag bag prize.

Photo #1: Historical Locations

Take a photo in front of 1215 Anacapa Street, the location of the organization’s former thrift shop. Closer to Santa Maria? Take a photo at 751 Black Road, that campus’ first official location.

Photos #2-5: With your location picture snapped, choose at least two more of these snaps:

-An animal dressed like Kathleen Van Barkaloo Hale – the local supporter whose donation purchased the Overpass Road location! (learn about her here).

-A picture of you or your pet in front of a current campus location 5399 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 1687 West Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93458

-A picture of you or your pet with a birthday message sign for the shelter animals

-A picture of your pet dressed for a birthday party or eating birthday treats

Participants should comment on the organization’s social media post about the scavenger hunt and email their images to marketing@sbhumane.org to enter the drawing.

The tiny print: To be eligible for the prize drawing, follow these guidelines:

• The entrant must submit a minimum of three total photos.

• Photos must be emailed to marketing@sbhumane.org and the entrant must comment on the Santa Barbara Humane post on Facebook (link) or Instagram (link).

• All photos must be original content owned by the entrant. Please do not submit photos that you did not take.

• Submissions will close at 11:59 PM on April 30. Late entries will not be

accepted.

• By submitting, participant gives permission to Santa Barbara Humane to use these images in communications.

Since 1887, the Santa Barbara Humane Society has been supported by donations from the local community to provide services to the people and animals of Santa Barbara County. With a drive to do more, the Santa Barbara Humane Society merged with the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society on February 3, 2020, to expand care, services, and hope to more animals in need across the County. Together, in 2020, the organizations adopted nearly 1,500 dogs and cats, performed more than 25,000 medical procedures on thousands of animals. The two campuses, located in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, serve dogs and cats and the people who love them countywide without support from any national organization or government funding but through local individuals and Grants.

