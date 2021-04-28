Briefs Santa Barbara Zoo Gets Two New Emu Chicks

The Santa Barbara Zoo just grew its animal family by two new male emu chicks, the first animals to arrive that will live in the Australian Walkabout exhibit.

The Australian Walkabout exhibit is designed to allow guests to walk among the wallabies, kangaroos, emus, and native birds of Australia. Because of this, two male chicks were chosen to avoid a male and female eventually breeding and becoming territorial. The chicks are currently living in the zoo’s barnyard exhibit while they await the completion of the Australian Walkabout, which is scheduled to open this fall.

One of the chicks has been named Gus and is sponsored by Jackson, whose family has been longtime Zoo supporters. Naming opportunities for the other chick and the other Australian Walkabout animals are currently available, visit the zoo’s website for more info.

Add to Favorites