Announcement Sheriff’s Office Congratulates Recently Promoted Staff Members

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Sheriff’s Office celebrated a round of recent promotions with individual promotion ceremonies. Promotions mark a milestone in careers and are traditionally celebrated during ceremonies where we invite families, friends and colleagues to attend. Due to restrictions that are in place for COVID-19, Sheriff Bill Brown honored and swore-in a dozen members of our staff individually. Our recently promoted staff includes members of custody, dispatch and law enforcement branches.

Drake Coolidge, Jeffrey Koeller, Bernard Redding, and Jennifer Scher were each promoted to Custody Sergeant. Thomas Green Jr. and Travis Henderson were promoted to Sheriff’s Sergeant. Susan Farley was promoted to Dispatch Manager and will now oversee the Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Dispatch Center. Cassandra Marking was promoted to Custody Lieutenant and has been assigned to Jail Operations. John Maxwell was promoted to Sheriff’s Lieutenant and has been assigned to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol Station. Joseph Schmidt was also promoted to Sheriff’s Lieutenant, and has been assigned to Northern Stations which covers Santa Maria and New Cuyama. Kenneth Callahan was promoted to Custody Commander and is assigned to the Custody Support Division. Erik Raney was promoted to Sheriff’s Commander and has been assigned to the North County Operations Division which includes Central and Northern Stations.

Sheriff Brown said “The most valuable asset that this or any organization has is its people, and we who lead have the great responsibility of encouraging, developing, mentoring and training them.” He added, “As we accomplish these tasks through leaders who we have had a hand in developing, the honor grows even greater.”

Each of the Sheriff’s Office sworn staff members refreshed their oath of office, and all promotees were presented with a certificate of appointment and fist bump from Sheriff Brown.

