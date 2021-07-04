Letters A Thin Appreciation

The realigning of Mission Canyon Road and the bridge over Mission Creek, for the purpose of increased traffic flow, seems to fly in the face of the traffic calming the City Council has championed in the past. To expend major funding on a sound and historic structure is frivolous.

Granted, outside funding may be available for this project, but that funding is still taxpayer money. The refrain of “If we don’t use it, we lose it.”, does not promote the betterment of either the roadway or the aesthetics of Mission Canyon.

What is thin, is the City Council’s appreciation for the historic value of the bridge, the Stegosaurus wall and their surrounding character and significance.

Add to Favorites