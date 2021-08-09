Briefs Man Arrested for Attempted Murder After Ramming Victim with Truck Victim Was Thrown Through Front Windows of Mesa Laundromat

Patrick M. Tobin, a 51-year-old Santa Barbara resident, was arrested Friday evening for attempted murder after he intentionally hit an unidentified victim ― with whom he’d had a “strained acquaintanceship,” police said ― with his truck and propelled him 20 feet through the front windows of a Mesa laundromat.

The victim miraculously sustained only minor to moderate injuries.

A violent incident took place tonight at the Mesa Laundromat in Santa Barbara, as a man intentionally tried to hit someone with his truck. He was later arrested by @SB_Police and is charged with attempted murder. More to come on this story tonight at 11 p.m. on @NewsChannel312. pic.twitter.com/EOEZrSSagj — Blake DeVine (@bladevine) August 7, 2021

According to police, Tobin originally fled the scene and pulled into an adjacent restaurant’s parking lot. He was confronted by witnesses and tried to run them over but struck a large concrete pillar instead. City fire personnel, whose station is located just up the street, were the first to respond to the 9-1-1 call and helped the witnesses in detaining Tobin until police arrived.

Tobin was booked in County Jail and his bail is set at $500,000.

