Announcement Loma Alta Drive Update

In response to the Loma Alta Fire that occurred May 20, 2021, the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department assessed the area for immediate and future concerns for soil displacement and debris flows. While large areas of vegetation were lost in the fire, the underlying soil conditions remain stable. Therefore, immediate risks, ahead of seasonal precipitation, are considered minimal.



The area will be assessed every four weeks for changes. If conditions remain similar to current conditions, it is the City’s plan to close Loma Alta Drive, from Coronel Street to West Canon Perdido Street, to traffic, once Pacific storm patterns emerge. This could occur as early as late October.



While we don’t anticipate more than normal debris flows onto Loma Alta Drive during rain events, the road closure will be done as a precautionary measure.



In addition, Public Works will place K-Rail barriers on the downhill side of the street to contain any runoff that does occur and contain the material to improve the ease of cleanup. Should they occur, the City does not anticipate debris flows to impact the surrounding neighborhoods. The hillside and conditions will be closely monitored during rain events. An informational meeting will be scheduled in October at Parque De Los Niños on Wentworth Avenue, where City officials will be available to answer your questions.



A public announcement and more information about the event will be provided next month.

