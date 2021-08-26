Announcement SBCEO Hosts Second Annual Youth Empowerment Summit

The Santa Barbara County Education Office invites youth, educators, parents and guardians, and professionals supporting youth to attend the second annual Youth Empowerment Summit on Wednesday, October 27, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. This summit offers information, strategies, and practices to empower youth in foster care and experiencing homelessness to thrive. The virtual event format allows attendees to participate in unlimited sessions at no cost.

“The SBCEO Youth Empowerment Summit provides a wide variety of valuable sessions and resources so that all audience members can deepen and expand learning around supports for youth in the foster care system and youth experiencing homelessness,” said Dr. Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools. “The Transitional Youth Services team at SBCEO looks forward to welcoming students, their families, and the people and organizations that serve them to the Youth Empowerment Summit for a day of inspiration, learning, and growth.”

This event features keynote addresses from Dr. Steve Perry, educator and bestselling author, and Melissa Roshan (MelRo), an inspirational speaker, children’s advocate, former foster youth, and professional model. Throughout the day, sessions will focus on participant roles, such as students, parent/guardians, educators, service providers, and include topics such as trauma-informed care, child exploitation and human trafficking, financial support for college, and more.

Register now (FREE!) and find more event information at sbceo.org/YOUTHSUMMIT. Registration closes on October 22.

For questions, please contact Elizabeth Adams, Program Manager, Transitional Youth Services, at 805-705-3148 or elizabethadams@sbceo.org.

