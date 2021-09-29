About Us Santa Barbara Loves Burrito Week Lines Around Corners Plus Lots of Social Media Fun During First-Ever Event

Running out of rice and beans, lines around the corner, comments from readers of all sorts — by all anecdotal accounts, our first-ever Burrito Week these past seven days was a delicious success. Thanks for participating, and we hope you head back to those participating restaurants throughout the year while preparing for next year’s celebration. (Oh yeah, we’re doing it again for sure.)

In the meantime, enjoy these photos from our readers who posted their fave burrito shots to Instagram with the tag #sbindyburritoweek.

@crzydreamer [Joni Lynn Photography; jonilynnphoto.com]

“Go big or go home 😋 Us ladies know how to do is [sic] up right for #sbindyburritoweek.”

@janeenob [Janeen O’Brien; cleartalentgroup.com]

“Buddha burrito #sbindyburritoweek @thenaturalcafe_official Honestly I eat here more than anyone should be allowed to. Always my favorite spot for almost 30 years.”

@bonthiusd [Diane Bonthius]

“Jim Rolfe and Yoshiko Nestor showing their Burrito Week Spirit!”

@edie_jackie [Edith Lobben]

“I asked my dad to make me a burrito … he took it too literally 🐕🌯#sbindyburritoweek @el_zarape_sb”

@eat_a_cupcake_youll_survive [Jessica]

“Our first SB Burrito week! 🌯 @yona_redz #sbindyburritoweek 😋”

