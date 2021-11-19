Fundraiser for Santa Barbara Artist Chris Potter

More Like This

Chris Potter has charmed thousands of people here in Santa Barbara and all over the world with his plein air landscape paintings , generous attitude, and dedication to his young family and his community. Earlier this month, Potter went to the doctor with a host of symptoms and found out that he is suffering from stage-three lung cancer. Since hearing this terrible news, his many friends have come together to create a GoFundMe to help Potter defray his anticipated medical expenses and make up for the loss in income while he is unable to paint. To help out one of the Santa Barbara art scene’s guiding lights at this dark moment, go to gofund.me/46aa5334 .

Popular Plein Air Painter and Father of Two Teens Is Suddenly Battling Aggressive Lung Cancer

