Announcement Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Achieves Four-Year Re-Accreditation For Radiation Oncology Services from ASTRO’s Accreditation Program for Excellence (APEx®)

December 20, 2021 (Santa Barbara, CA) – Ridley-Tree Cancer Center has successfully met the highest standards of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) and APEx® – its Accreditation Program for Excellence – by receiving a second four-year re-accreditation for radiation oncology services. ASTRO is the world’s premier radiation oncology society which recognizes facilities that deliver exceptionally safe, high-quality care to patients. The comprehensive and rigorous, voluntary accreditation process focuses on the functions of the entire radiation oncology team, and how well safety, quality, and adherence to patient-centered care are prioritized.

“This re-accreditation by the most important professional body in our field shows that Ridley-Tree’s Radiation Oncology Department is truly dedicated to providing our patients with the highest level of care,” commented W. Warren Suh, MD, MPH, FACR, Medical Director, Radiation Oncology Department.

In 2017, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center was the 2nd facility in California to earn this accreditation, ahead of many major academic cancer centers. Currently, Ridley-Tree is one of only 23 facilities in the state with APEx® accreditation, and the only one on the central coast, to secure this prestigious achievement.

Each center seeking APEx® accreditation must have its policies and procedures evaluated using objective, verifiable expectations for performance in radiation oncology. It must also demonstrate a commitment to high standards of safety and quality, and prove that it practices patient-centered care by promoting effective communication, coordinating treatment, and engaging patients and their families as partners in care.

ABOUT RIDLEY-TREE CANCER CENTER

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center has been at the forefront of comprehensive outpatient cancer care on the Central Coast for more than 70 years. We have the expertise and technology of an academic center complemented by a personalized approach to care. Ridley-Tree Cancer Center’s highly-trained and devoted physicians and staff integrate the latest technology and treatment protocols with supportive care programs to provide patients with every opportunity for successful treatment, recovery and a healthy return to the activities that enrich life.

