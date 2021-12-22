Full Belly Files Full Belly Files: Always Bring a Chef, Especially When Camping Eating and Drinking Well on the West End of Santa Cruz Island

Though I’m a pretty competent cook in most circumstances, I’d highly recommend traveling with a professional chef when possible. My advice holds true even — or perhaps especially — when the situation is a little rough around the edges, such as when exploring a remote corner of the Channel Islands.

That’s where I was last weekend on a partnership-building mission of sorts for the Santa Cruz Island Reserve with Jay Reti, who was named director of that 55-year-old, UCSB-sponsored research institution in May 2019. (I wrote about him as a “Fresh Face of Environmental Action” in this year’s Earth Day issue.)

Credit: Courtesy

We were staying on the island’s west end at Christy Ranch, joined by two of my landscape artist friends, Chris Potter and Kevin Gleason, and the star of this particular show: Chef Peter McNee, the cofounder and owner of Convivo.

Home to a two-story, 150-year-old-ish adobe whose kitchen has been lightly modernized over the decades, the ranch is rustic but equipped enough, particularly due to the large Santa Maria–style grill that sits against a skeleton-decorated windbreak. The hardest part was getting the food out there, which required a bumpy boat ride across the channel — credit me for saving one cooler from spilling into the ocean — followed by a bumpier truck ride across the spine of the island.

Once we set up tents (no sleeping in the crumbling adobe!), jumped in the ocean, and settled in for the evening, McNee fired up the mesquite charcoal he’d brought from the mainland, then began peppering in some of the island oak that was seasoned at the field station near the center of the island. After an appetizer hour of cheese with a slew of pickled condiments crafted by McNee’s kitchen, night one was seafood, which meant octopus, prawns, seared tuna, and, of course, lobster, intermingled with shishito peppers, roasted tomatoes, and expertly charred corn. (Pro tip: much of this was parboiled, or whatever the right term would be for fish, on the mainland.) (Pro tip two: cast iron is critical on open fires.)

My job, no surprise, was bringing wines. We ran through some fun whites — the Adelaida Anna’s Vineyard Picpoul Blanc 2019 is a stunner from Paso Robles — and even an orange, as I am currently fascinated by how much candy still pops after 40 days of skin contact on the Union Sacre l’Orangerie Los Ositos Vineyard Arroyo Seco Gewurztraminer 2020. Out of many red highlights, we toasted the life of Jim Clendenen over a bottle of Au Bon Climat Sanford & Benedict Vineyard Pinot Noir 2017 and then went coastal Santa Maria Valley with the 2018 Solomon Hills Pinot Noir.

The next day was our one full day of exploration, though we came up empty on our hunt for red urchin. I’d gotten lucky plucking them off the rocks out there once before, but all we could find this time were purple urchins. (Seems like the folks I wrote about in this article “Purple Urchin Possibilities” were onto something.)

Credit: Courtesy

Undeterred, our swimming, painting, and wandering ensued, and we eventually sipped from a flinty, briny bottle of Cadre Stone Blossom Edna Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2020, embodying the wine’s motto of “where the rocks meet the sea.”

After a full day of exploring, night two kicked off with more pickles, the remaining cheese, and a fattoush of sorts — the salad served on top of the fire-raised bread, rather than the bread in the salad. By then, McNee’s fire was already pumping, first delivering roasted squash (grown by my son) with a salsa verde and then the centerpiece: cowboy-cut rib-eye steak, awash in mushrooms and pan sauce.

Which wines, you ask? I happened to find an Epoch’s 2015 Estate Blend in my deeper cellar as well as the Stolpman Great Places August James Syrah 2018. Both served their purpose well.

It was two rich nights of deliciousness in a row, which made the next morning’s leftover concoction of miso butter mushrooms on bleu cheese toast a little bit unfair. But that’s how a chef keeps giving: taking remnants of this with forgotten slices of that, adding their on-hand magic — read: plentiful pinches of flaky salt and copious dabs of butter — and turning everything into a restaurant dish.

So beyond eating like kings on a rugged, isolated corner of a beautiful, mostly uninhabited island, what was the point of our mission?

Our host, Jay Reti, is actively building relationships in the community to develop ongoing support for the reserve, for the science it supports, and for the educational, experiential opportunities it offers to many ages. He’s developing an artist-in-residence program — that’s partly why Potter and Gleason came out — and just wants to reach a broader audience about the reserve and its mission. “Art and food can do this!” said Jay.

Certainly works for me.

