Announcement Santa Barbara Police Department Promotes Four Officers

SANTA BARBARA, CA – December 22, 2021

The Santa Barbara Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of four sworn law enforcement officers. This week Chief Bernard Melekian held a small private promotional ceremony honoring one newly promoted commander, one lieutenant, and two sergeants. A larger ceremony open to the community and the media will take place after the new year. More information and an invitation to follow.

Congratulating those promoted, Chief Bernard Melekian stated, “It was my privilege this week to promote the next generation of leaders for the Santa Barbara Police Department. I have every confidence they will serve the city, the people who live and work here very well.”

Sgt. Bryan Kerr (Officer to Sergeant)

Bryan Kerr attended University of California, at Santa Barbara where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences. Bryan later earned a master’s degree in Public Administration from California State University, at Northridge. Prior to becoming a police officer, Bryan was the program director for the Santa Barbara Police Activities League for 5 years. Over the last 12 years, Bryan has worked as a Patrol Officer, Tactical Patrol Officer, Beat Coordinator and Field Training Officer. Bryan was a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team for the last 5 years, and a member of the Active Shooter Cadre for the past 2 years.

Sgt. Oscar Gonzalez (Officer to Sergeant)

Oscar Gonzalez was born and raised in Santa Barbara and graduated from San Marcos High School. Oscar joined the United States Marine Corps serving, 1-year active duty and 5 years in the reserves, he was honorably discharged at the rank of Corporal. Oscar attended Santa Barbara City College earning his Associates of Science degree in Engineering. He completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Sector Management from California State University, Northridge. Oscar joined the Santa Barbara Police Department in 2001 and has worked as a Patrol Officer, Special Enforcement Team Officer, Field Training Officer, Criminal Impact Team Officer, Training Recruitment Officer, Law Enforcement Academy Training Instructor, and Youth Services Detective. He has been a team leader for the Special Weapons and Tactics Team for 12 years and is on the Active Shooter and Academy Training Instructor Cadre.

Lt. Kasi Corbett (Sergeant to Lieutenant)

Kasi Corbett attended California State University, Northridge earning a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and worked in the field of accounting for 10 years before entering the field of law enforcement. In 2005, Kasi joined the Santa Barbara Police Department where she worked as a Patrol Officer, Drinking Driver Team Officer, Beat Coordinator, Explorer Advisor, Field Training Officer and Academy Instructor. In 2017, Kasi was promoted to the rank of Sergeant where she served as a Patrol Sergeant and the Strategic Operations Sergeant. She also served collaterally as the Honor Guard Cadre Sergeant and Crowd Control Sergeant. In 2019, Kasi earned her master’s degree in Public Administration from Columbia Southern University. Kasi is an adjunct professor at Moorpark College and a recent graduate of the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute. Kasi is married to SBPD Officer Mark Corbett and together they have five children.

Cmdr. Kenneth Kushner (Lieutenant to Commander)

Kenny Kushner obtained his bachelor’s degree in Law and Society from the University of California at Santa Barbara. Kenny studied abroad for a summer in Mexico taking classes in Spanish through the Autonomous University of Queretaro. He joined the Santa Barbara Police Department and began working part-time as a Police Cadet in 1998. In 2000, he became a reserve officer and was hired full time as a police officer in 2001. As an Officer, Kenny held multiple specialty assignments including the Special Enforcement Team, Special Weapons and Tactics Team, School Resource Officer, and a Detective in Youth Services Section and Crimes Against Persons. In 2011, he promoted to the rank of Sergeant where he worked on patrol, as the Special Events Supervisor and Professional Standards. Kenny promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in 2015 working as a Patrol Watch Commander, and later worked in the following roles: Acting Combined Communications Center manager, Criminal Investigations Lieutenant, and the Assistant Division Commander in Field Operations. Kenny enjoys spending time with his wife, Bethanee, and their two children who are very active in sports.

Add to Favorites