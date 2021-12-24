Year in Review

Charles Donelan’s 2021 in Review

Some Inspiring Figures in a Challenging Year

Left: “The Notorious RBG,” 2019 | Right: “Super Rebel — Marina Abramovic” | Credit: Courtesy
By
Fri Dec 24, 2021 | 10:46am

2021 tested our patience and capacity for hope in ways that were both familiar and new. Thanks to the ongoing presence of inspiring individuals, it was still possible to keep one’s head up and eyes on the horizon. The list that follows leans in the direction of these inspirational figures.

Rebels on Decks: Inga Guzyte’s Skateboard Art

Inga Guzyte in her studio. | Credit: Chris Orwig

Charles Lloyd Keeps Coming Home

Charles Lloyd at his home in Santa Barbara | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

The Late Great George Rickey

George and Edie Rickey | Credit: Luc B

Renewal at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art

The Welcome Mat: New signage facing State Street announces that the museum is ready to receive visitors. | Credit: Tony J. Mastres

Roger Durling’s Cinema in Flux

Roger Durling and his dog Sophia, sit in the Riviera Theater where they watched and reviewed movies during the quarantine. | Credit: Erick Madrid

Emma Trelles, Santa Barbara Poet Laureate

Trelles views her work as an attempt to give a recognizable shape to the chaos of life. | Credit: Erick Madrid

Creating Hope with the Dalai Lama

In private moments, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama likes to downplay his status as the spiritual leader of Tibet by calling himself “just a simple Buddhist monk.” | Credit: Tenzin Choejor

Michael J. Fox Lives in the Present

Credit: Mark Seliger

Tall, Beautiful, and Proud: Minnijean Brown-Trickey

Minnijean Brown (far left) and the rest of the Little Rock Nine are greeted by New York City Mayor Robert Wagner in 1958, the year after they integrated Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. | Credit: Courtesy Library of Congress

Charles Donelan

Executive Arts Editor

